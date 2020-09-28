International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week details about the upcoming candidate forum for the 2020 election.
The event aims to support voter education and provide an opportunity to learn more about the candidates looking to serve in leadership positions for our community.
"This year we have split the forum into two different evenings to have more time to spend with each race we are highlighting," said chamber President Tricia Heibel. "The candidate forums will take place at Backus Community Center and each night the event will start at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 1, we invited candidates who are looking to serve in state and federal positions."
Participating in the forum will be candidates for Minnesota Representative District 3A: Rob Ecklund, DFL (incumbent) and Thomas Manninen, GOP (challenger); and Minnesota Senator District 3: Tom Bakk, DFL (incumbent) and Christopher Hogan, GOP (challenger). Candidates running for U.S. Representative District 8 and US Senator were also invited to participate, but unavailable to attend the forum.
On Oct. 7, the forum will highlight local races and will have candidates for the city of International Falls Mayor: Harley Droba (incumbent), Michael Bahr and Kerry Meyers; and councilor at-large candidates Mike Holden and Pete Kalar.
For the city of Ranier, Mayor Dennis Wagner (incumbent) running unopposed; and Councilors (elect 2) Todd Coulombe (incumbent), Jennifer Lahmayer, and Jeff McHarg.
The evening will close out with the Koochiching County District 3 commissioner candidates, Brian McBride (incumbent) and Terry Murray (challenger).
The forum will take place at Backus Community Center in the auditorium. People are welcome to attend in person, with a mask, and will bespaced accordingly. Both forums will also be broadcast live on K104.1 FM and on KCC-TV’s website, as well as recorded and played on KCC-TV.
Contact the chamber for more information or with any questions at 218-283-9400 or email tricia@intlfalls.org.
"We thank the candidates that are available to participate and look forward to the opportunity to get to know a little more about them, their goals, priorities, and the vision that they hold for our community’s future," Heibel said. "Tune in to hear from the candidates themselves and then be sure to get out and vote Nov. 3."