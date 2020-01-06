The International Falls police and fire chiefs reported about November activities to the Falls City Council in December.
Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin told the council he attended a quarterly meeting of the executive board of the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, of which the city is a member.
Mastin said in November, his department handled:
- 440 calls for general service, as compared to 441 in November 2018.
- 147 traffic stops, compared to 156 for the same time in 2018.
- 54 citations, compared to 91 in November 2018.
- 27 medical assists, compared to 42 for the same month last year.
- 13 custodial arrests, compared to 17 in November 2018.
- 90 crime activity reports, compared to 95 last year.
Chief Adam Mannausau reported to the council about the November activities of the fire department and ambulance service.
Mannausau said there were five fire department callouts. Three of those were in the city and involved an inter-agency assist on a threat of violence, a commercial fire, and a carbon monoxide alarm.
Four rural fire responses in that month involved a motor vehicle, a structure fire, a mutual aid structure fire and a carbon monoxide alarm.
He said the ambulance service handled 70 calls via 911, compared to 102 in November 2018; and 51 facility transfers, compared to 66 in November 2018.