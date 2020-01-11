Backus Community Center stage will again be the site of the Icebox Days Chili Challenge on Jan. 18.
The event runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
To participate in the judging, the public is asked to simply purchase samples of the chilies and receive their ballots for $6 per person. Volunteers will serve the chilies in numbered cups, which will ensure that the cooks are not known during the voting period. Diners will be asked to taste each chili and vote for their absolute favorite. After all the ballots have been cast and counted, the winners will be announced and prizes awarded at about 4:15 p.m.
“We are looking for a full roster of ten great contenders; cooks and cook teams that will take on the reigning champs, the Knights of Columbus, and give them a race for the winner’s circle!” said Kathryn O’Connor, event coordinator.
“What a fun way to shake off the cold and warm up during our Icebox celebration,” she added.
If you would like to enter a chili in the competition, please contact Kathryn O’Connor at Backus at 373-3007 or events@backusab.org. Cooks desiring to enter the contest must contact Backus by Wednesday. Prepared chili must be delivered to Backus before 4 p.m. Friday.
Also at Backus Community Center will be the annual Community Wellness Action Council Wellness Expo on the Backus stage. The expo will be open Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or details about the expo, contact CWAC on Facebook at “Community Wellness Action Council.”
For more information on these events, contact Backus Community Center at (218) 285-7225 or online at www.backusab.org. For Icebox Days information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 283-9400 or online at www.ifallschamber.com.