There are 16 weeks before Thanksgiving arrives, and a beloved Christmas tradition is still looking for new organization.
The 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Parade, hosted by the International Falls Chamber of Commerce, will be discontinued this year, unless it finds new organizers. The event was among cuts made to the chamber's contract following budget reductions earlier this year.
“The parade needs to be re-homed,” said chamber President Tricia Heibel.
In the Jan. 26 edition of The Journal, it was reported the International Falls City Council cut $8,587 to the chamber's contract of $42,000. The city's Budget and Finance Committee, made up of the entire council, met with members of the chamber board, staff and members to discuss the proposed cuts.
The council that month accepted a recommendation from the committee that was proposed by the chamber to eliminate the holiday parade.
Heibel said other retail events - Crazy Daze and Diva Days - will contribute to the city’s sales and use tax income and are budgeted by local merchants. The holiday parade does not serve the chamber’s mission and it has been working to re-home the event within the community.
“We are a small non-profit organization that is mission driven,” Heibel said. “We have to hold true to that. That's what people join and pay memberships for... The parade didn't pass the filter."
Last week's success of Crazy Daze solidified how critical the commerce event is for the local business community, which is the chamber's mission to serve. Heibel said she heard from multiple chamber members that the day continues to expand year-after-year.
Still, discontinuing the parade wasn't a decision that came lightly. Heibel is a longtime fan of the event and has already approached a few organizations about taking the reins, however, there hasn't been much interest.
“It's not a goal to end the parade, it really is to re-home it,” she said. “If it doesn't happen in one year, it doesn't mean it can't come back. Maybe it needs a rest.”
Decreased participation
It's clear the community also loves the parade, Heibel said. The day after Thanksgiving attracts hundreds of people to Third Street prior to the event starting.
However, while the numbers on the sidelines are there, the participation in the parade is not.
“I've done the parade for two years and each year, I'm watching the decrease in participation,” Heibel said. “The parade is getting shorter and people aren't happy about it. I understand the frustration... People are enjoying the event, but they're not in it.”
The chamber president said each year, she reaches out to businesses and organizations with float ideas, but can only do so much. Thousands of dollars in prize money is awarded to winning floats to reward efforts of those who participate, but even that didn't appear to hold an impact.
Offering support
When the parade first began more than two decades ago, it was created as a way to support downtown businesses on Black Friday. The busy shopping day has since evolved into early-morning shopping rather than later in the evening. Several businesses along Third Street are closed by the time the parade goes by.
Setting aside the retail component, Heibel believes it is a good community event and is willing to offer support to a new potential organizer.
“We'll give them everything we have,”she said of parade materials. “I'll share notes and details how I've done it, line up signs, whatever we can do... If it's happening, we'll still participate... we just can't take on the full coordination of it.”
The biggest cost that goes into organizing the parade is time, Heibel said.
“There's a lot of time that goes into the coordination of it, including finding participants, creating the lineup, getting law enforcement involved, contacting the VFW for the color guard, and more," she said. "There's also a permitting process with (the Minnesota Department of Transportation) to close down the road.”
Other costs include:
- Prize money given away
- Advertising
- Santa
- Sleigh rides
“Anyone interested can call me and I'll point them in the right direction,” Heibel said. “And again, the goal is not to end the parade, the goal is to re-home it. If someone has ideas, it's up for grabs.”