The International Falls City Council Monday accepted a letter of resignation from its city administrator.
Administrator Ken Anderson submitted the letter during a closed session of a special council meeting.
Anderson requested his last day of work be March 5, but said his official retirement date will be April 2.
"Much has been done with my tenure here with the city, and much needs to be done going forward," Anderson said during the regular meeting of the city council Monday.
Anderson came to the city in March 2014, after working for 10 1/2 years as Crosslake community development director, responsible for planning and zoning functions and economic development.
The departing administrator encouraged the council to strive to be the best it can be for the city and expressed his gratitude for the seven years he spent working for the International Falls community.
Mayor Harley Droba thanked Anderson for his service, adding Anderson has more knowledge of city government than anyone Droba knows.
"We've been frustrated with each other at times, but there has been a lot of good times, too," the mayor said. "Thank you, Ken. We have a handful of things to still work on... we'll be giving her heck for the next month."