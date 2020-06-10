City Beach, its bathrooms and changing areas are now open, but users should be aware that all the facilities there should be used at their own risk, said International Falls Mayor Harley Droba.
Droba, who leads the City Beach Advisory Committee, said a cleaning plan, social distancing signs and public messaging are in place.
Campsites, the beach area, bathrooms and changing areas are open, and the showers are expected to be available for use soon.
"All to be used at own risk," Droba told the Journal.
The bathrooms are cleaned once daily and sanitized twice daily, he said, by a combination of city public works crews and life guard staff.
Droba said the extra sanitizing comes at no cost as the city is well stocked.
The pavilion may be reserved for use by calling the Falls Municipal Building at 283-9484