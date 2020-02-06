With historically low interest rates creating an attractive bond market, International Falls officials are expecting to save money when they consider refinancing bonds that paid for the Voyageurs National Park Headquarters building.
The International Falls Economic Development Authority is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers to consider the bond sale results and award bids.
The original bonds were refinanced in 2014, and those $8.62 million of taxable lease revenue refunding bonds will be refinanced at a lower interest rate and lower costs.
As a result of the refinancing, officials anticipate annual savings in lower debt service costs will be about $47,000 each year to 2031.
Municipal revenue bonds were secured in 2010 for the construction of the more than $8 million Voyageurs National Park Headquarters building, that sits between Highway 11 east and Rainy River on land owned by the city.
City Administrator Ken Anderson, who serves as IFEDA secretary, said the federal government pays the city a lease fee of more than $1.3 million each year. From that amount, the city keeps just less than $257,000 per year for maintenance. About $7,335 is placed in a replacement reserve each month, and there is about $60,000 in an operating reserve. About $500,000 is in a debt service reserve.
Earlier this week, the council, meeting as the IFEDA, took actions to set up the bond sale, reviewing Moody’s Investors service rating and authorizing signatures to documents.
When meeting as the Falls City Council earlier in the day, the council approved the issuance of health care facilities refunding revenue bonds that assisted in 2002 the construction of Essentia Health facilities on Keenan Drive by the Duluth Economic Development Authority.
The refund allows the Duluth authority to use them for other development.
Anderson said at that time that the market has brought a lot of demand for bonds, and there is not a lot of supply.