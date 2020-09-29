Citing the possible need to set aside money for the Falls International Airport, the International Falls City Council Monday approved a 2021 preliminary tax levy of $3.12 million, representing a 6-percent increase from what was collected this year.
The council may reduce, but not increase, the preliminary levy prior to adoption of the final levy, which must be filed with the Koochiching County Auditor by Dec. 30.
The council will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the council chambers. After taking input, the council will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy at the regular council meeting scheduled for Dec. 21.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the council wanted some money in the preliminary levy to set aside and reserve for the airport. Renovations and upgrades are being done in multiple phases at the Falls International Airport, with a portion of the runway on the schedule for next year.
Anderson said the city has applied for bonding monies to offset its share of the airport. In the event the Legislature cannot agree on a bonding bill, councilors wanted to make sure they have money set aside for its share of the project.
“Essentially all of that increase would be designated for the airport, should the city not get any bonding bill monies, which we’ve requested since the beginning of the legislative session this year,” Anderson said, adding it hasn’t been addressed by the Legislature in three special sessions and the regular session. The city requested $2 million, which would be divided evenly between the city and Koochiching County to pay respective shares of the project’s costs.
“In the event that the Legislature does not come to an agreement to appropriate some monies to help us offset our costs, we budgeted some money to help us pay for the debt service on bonds that would have to be issued to pay for our local share,” Anderson said.
The 6-percent increase, which Anderson stressed can be reduced, but not increased when finalized in December, will be the amount used on tax statements that are distributed to taxpayers in November.
“We set the preliminary levy at a 6-percent increase with the hope that, that can be reduced,” Anderson said. “It is somewhat contingent upon whether or not the Legislature appropriates money for bonding bill dollars to the city and the county for the airport improvements.”
Mayor Harley Droba said it’s key residents understand how the city’s Budget and Finance Committee came up with the 6-percent levy increase.
“Can you tell us how much we’re pulling out of reserves to balance the budget this year?” the mayor asked Anderson.
Anderson said the goal is to keep levy increases as low as possible and said $125,999 would come out of reserves to help fund general fund activities.
“We are actually spending down our fund balance in the general fund,” he said.
In addition, Anderson said about $84,000 was cut from requests among all city departments to get the budget to where it is being presented.
“This is one of the most in-depth budgets we’ve ever had,” Droba said. “We had to cut a lot of things out of this budget.”
The mayor said with the COVID-19 pandemic, a main goal is to get the budget below the proposed 6 percent.
“Hopefully we can get some of the funds the city administrator spoke about for the airport,” he said. “Any funds that come in may help offset what we’re pulling from reserves. The goal is to get it down to a reasonable amount of 2 percent, or 3 percent, if not zero.”
Koochiching County Board
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday unanimously agreed not to increase its 2021 tax levy.
The board will set the final levy at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Jenny Herman, Koochiching County administration director, said the 2020 tax levy was $4.6 million. This year, revenues came in “significantly higher and expenditures were reduced,” she said.
County Commissioner Brian McBride said the decision not to increase the levy was tough and came in after a lot of discussion.
“We feel confident we can get through with a zero levy increase,” he said. “It was a tough decision by commissioners, but I think it.s a smart one.”