A crew with the International Falls Public Works Department delivers city picnic tables early Monday morning to Sammy's Pizza, as some local restaurants and others in the state are allowed under state order to add outdoor dining options to curbside and delivery services. The Falls City Council last week took action last week to assist in the reopening with tables and closures of some alleys and portions of streets.
City crews deliver picnic tables to help restaurants offer outdoor dining
- Laurel Beager
Laurel Beager
