After another lengthy discussion about the need and funding for a fire marshal position, the International Falls City Council Monday agreed on a 3-2 vote to hire top candidate Jared Baldwin, and offer Mike Gedde the subsequently vacated firefighter engineer position in the Fire Department.
Councilors Walt Buller and Joe Krause voted no.
Buller said he agreed for the need to inspect rental units for safety, but wanted to consider using existing resources and staff to do the jobs associated with the position.
Krause who reversed his stand on the position since September, said it's unfair to take 26 percent of the cost to fund the position from rental licensing fees when just two of 19 listed duties pertain to renters.
Councilor Mike Holden strongly favored the position.
The council agreed unanimously to offer the firefighter engineer position, vacated with the hire of Baldwin, to Gedde.
Mayor Harley Droba explained a Jan. 11 council committee meeting focused on funding for the position, which would be paid annually $67,000, with total benefits at about a $107,000 a year.
On Monday, Fire Chief Adam Mannausau detailed where money for the position would come from: rental licensing fees, $22,000 reassigned from the city's hazmat/chemical assessment team, as well as fees from kitchen hood inspections, with Droba noting that $57,000 in the budget annually for "housing" will be used.
A primary duty of the position will be enforcement of rental license policies. Droba, Councilor Leon Ditsch and Mannausau were set to meet later this week to discuss the rental licensing process details.
"So we have all the pieces in place for covering the cost without raising property taxes on citizens?" asked Droba.
"Correct," Mannausau answered Monday.
Holden told the council the safety of city residents needs to come first, and inspections to ensure that rental units are up to code is necessary. "We can't let the town go backward," he said.
Buller agreed that inspections are needed, but said there are other ways that have not been explored to accomplish the duties of the position, and he said the coming year brings uncertainty because of the pandemic's effect on the economy.
Unless the position can be funded solely through fines and fees and is sustainable, the job should not move forward, Buller said.
Krause reminded the council he has reversed his support for the position and questions using license fees for much of the costs of the position when the position will handle many more duties that don't pertain to rental issues.
He said he supports rental inspections, but added the position should be paid by all taxpayers, to be fair, because of the wide duties of the position. He also noted the council still cannot force anyone to pay tickets for violations without taking them to court.
Before the discussion, during the audience portion of the meeting, landlord Bob Discenza again told the council that the fees and fines that will be charged to landlords will be immediately passed onto renters.
"You are taking money from the poor people in this community when costs are going up...," he said. "This is what you are asking landlords to do."
In October, he asked the council to table the idea of the rental licensing fee process. He said he owns 67 units in the city and has heard that licenses will cost $100 each.
He again asked the council why it would add another job to the city when the population is shrinking and struggling financially.
Meanwhile, the council Monday met in closed session, when it agreed to allow city Attorney Steve Shermoen and Public Works Director Ted Brokaw to negotiate to purchase the property at 801 Third Ave., the former site of Stock Tire.
Other highlights
Jan. 11 committee:
- Droba reported the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce may consider purchasing the chamber building, now owned by the city, for $1.
- Brad Ettestad, Finance Officer, reported the city has exceeded projections of $800,000 for 2020 sales and use tax revenues, reaching roughly $1 million.
- Heard option to assist the Ambulance Service finances from Deputy City Administrator Betty Bergstrom on behalf of City Administrator Ken Anderson 1) Taxing District - would have its own board to regulate it.; 2) Contract Basis - meaning the Ambulance Service would have to have contracts with the county and area cities. Committee agreed that a Taxing District would make the most sense; Droba stated he will follow-up to move this process forward with implementation in 2022.
- City will begin issuing citations to those harboring chickens in direct violation of city ordinances.
- Bergstrom explained that she was hoping to help Anderson's request for proposals for job classification and compensation study drafted and sent to prospective firms.