The International Falls will accept applications for an administrator until April 30, and the city council Monday instructed existing staff to launch a candidate search.
The position was left vacant with the retirement of former administrator Ken Anderson, whose last work day was March 5. Anderson served as administrator for seven years.
The council Monday approved a revised job description for a city administrator, after deleting that the position would act as human resources manager, and serve on the negotiation team for labor contracts.
Mayor Harley Droba said the city should designate a human resources manager, separate from the administrator position.
Meanwhile, the council decided on a 4-1 vote to forgo using a recruitment firm for the search, agreeing instead to save money by using existing staff to conduct the search. Councilor Mike Holden voted no, implying he would choose to promote internally for the position.
About $16,000 was spent on a search that resulted in hiring the former administrator, reported interim Administrator Betty Bergstrom. She said company representatives said to expect to spend from $19,000 to $20,000 for recruitment services now.
International Falls Area Chamber President Christa Heibel was asked for input, as she has experience in recruitment. While she said the cost associated with hiring a recruiter may seem high, she pointed out that using existing staff to do the search also comes with a cost.
Asked about the additional duties, Bergstrom said some duties will be delayed because existing staff have already absorbed additional duties with Anderson's retirement.
"(Conducting a job search) will be a task to handle after all that's been dropped on our plates," she said. "If that's what you choose, we will get it it done. Other things may get pushed to the back burner during the process, and it's an important process."
Other business
In other business Monday, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would repeal several chapters of city code, and be replaced by adoption of the international property maintenance code.
The council also approved a temporary structure permit application and fees, which apply to temporary storage containers.
Also Monday, the council approved a revised 2021 contract for services between the city chamber effective Jan. 1 for $12,474. The council also agreed, effective Jan. 1, to provide space at the city-owned chamber building at no rent fee, and to refund any money provided already for the year. The city rented the building to the chamber for $5,000 per year.
Droba said the service contract is less money than what the city has given in the past, "but opens the door to different possibilites and more services that the chamber can facilitate on behalf of the city, that will benefit the city and business community."
The council was informed the Koochiching County Assessor's "Open Book" meeting to discuss property values is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 19 at the County Assessor's office, in the courthouse.
The county's Board of Equalization opens June 15. Valuation notices will be mailed to taxpayers in International Falls within the next six to eight weeks. Property owners with questions or concerns about their property value can also call Assessor Len Peterson at 283-7002.
The council also:
- Agreed to apply for USDA Facilities Grant in partnership with Koochiching County.
- Approve temporary "no parking" signs on 4th Ave from 4th Street to 11th Street during the Hwy 53 construction/detour.
- Approved a 1-year labor agreement LELS representing police officers with a wage increase at 2 percent in 2021.