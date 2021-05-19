In August, International Falls staff will inspect 100 properties to verify compliance with its sanitary sewer ordinance.
The Falls City Council Monday agreed to publish notice of its sump pump inspections.
It also authorized sending letters to a minimum of 100 properties annually to notify owners of the ordinance that requires sump pumps and foundation drains to be outside of structures onto lawns, street curbs, road ditches or into storm sewers. It prohibits sump pumps and foundation drains to be connected to the city’s sanitary sewer and main lines.
City Public Works Director Ted Brokaw told the council the city has 2,800 sewer customers, so it will take some time to do them all.
Meanwhile, he said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requires the city to conduct the inspections.
“I know this will cause a lot of heartburn, but it’s something we need to do,” he told the council.
He noted that improvements to Hiway Lane have been delayed to ensure the ordinance is up to date, and the city would not need to make corrections after the improvement project.
Areas will be selected for inspection prior to street improvements.
At the crux of the issue is that the city’s sanitary sewer system is inundated within 15 minutes of major rains, indicating that water from sump pumps are going into the system.
Brokaw stressed the city is not making property owners do anything.
And, he said he hoped a lot of volunteers would come forward, indicating their sump pumps are incorrectly tied into the sanitary sewer.
In one area of the city, he said the city treats 50 percent more sewer than it sells the area in water, indicating a flow issue.
The city is 20-30 years behind other communities in handling the issue, he said.
The MPCA has pushed point of sale inspections of sewer connections, requiring owners to hire a contractor to televise the sewer lateral line from the main to the house, Brokaw noted.
The property cannot be sold without paying to have the problem fixed, or putting up escrow money, he said.
“We fought hard to get the sump pump inspection (instead of point of sale inspections),” Brokaw said.
Administrator
In other action, the council hired Betty Bergstrom to serve as city administrator. Bergstrom, who has worked for the city in varying capacities, has served as interim administrator, following former administrator Ken Anderson’s retirement in March.
Mayor Harley Droba said 16 applicants from around the nation sought the job, and multiple good candidates were reviewed.
Two candidates were interviewed, and the council believed both would have been a good choice.
Bergstrom’s experience in training former administrators to serve in positions above hers in the past made the council believe she was the best choice, he said.
The salary for the position is set at $94,000 per year.