International Falls police officers will soon wear body cameras for the safety of officers and members of the public.
The Falls City Council Monday unanimously adopted a proposed policy on use and management of the data collected by the cameras, following a state required public hearing held during the meeting.
No comments in opposition to the proposal were voiced, nor sent to the council, Mayor Harley Droba noted.
In addition, councilors said they heard no comments from the public opposing the idea, and some said members of the public encouraged the council to move quickly to implement the policy.
Police Chief Rich Mastin said the policy, which is based on a template policy developed by the League of Minnesota Cities, is used by many police departments across the state.
Mastin said implementing the body worn camera policy is in "the best interests of the officers, citizens and city" and it's likely such a policy will become mandatory for Minnesota police departments.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen agreed with the police chief, saying most departments are moving toward such polices.
"The sooner you do it the better," he said, adding the data collected would be helpful in certain situations, including criminal prosecution, when there are differing viewpoints of what has occurred.
A member of the audience, John Bernard, asked whether police squad cars now have "dash cams," but Mastin said they do not. Years ago those cameras were used, but as technology became obsolete and other technologies were advancing, earlier councils did not believe the cost at that time was worth the benefit.
Droba asked about who could access data and how the policy plays into the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, a state law that controls how government data are collected, created, stored, used and released. The act sets out certain requirements relating to the right of the public to access government data and the rights of individuals who are the subjects of government data.
Mastin said the policy outlines camera and data storage procedures, and requires officers to tag the data for its use, such as evidence, investigation, etc. He said there would be a "chain of evidence" on every piece of data.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said policy adopted includes records management. He noted that a link on city's website outlines what data members of the public may see, what is retained and for how long: https://www.ci.international-falls.mn.us/2020/09/22/proposed-police-department-body-worn-cameras-policy/.
Councilor Joe Krause wondered if the council should conduct a meeting to specifically solicit input on the policy, despite hearing supporting comments from the public.
But Droba disagreed, saying city officials made it known it was taking input before and during the meeting, and that the proposal was shared and reacted to on social media postings. He also said the cost of the body cameras must be figured into the 2021 budget, which is now being developed.
Krause concurred, adding body cameras are a hot button issue now, nationwide.
Guidelines listed in the proposed policy for recording include that officers should activate their body cams when anticipating that they will be involved in, become involved in, or witness other officers of this agency involved in a pursuit, Terry stop of a motorist or pedestrian, search, seizure, arrest, use of force, adversarial contact, and during other activities likely to yield information having evidentiary value. A Terry stop allows the police to briefly detain a person based on reasonable suspicion of involvement in criminal activity.
The proposed policy continues, "However, officers need not activate their cameras when it would be unsafe, impossible, or impractical to do so, but such instances of not recording when otherwise required must be documented..."
The guidelines add that officers have discretion to record or not record general citizen contacts; and that officers have no duty to inform people that a body cam is being operated or that they are being recorded.