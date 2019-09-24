Citing the need for infrastructure improvements, the International Falls City Council Monday approved a 2020 preliminary tax levy of $2.931 million, representing a 5-percent increase from what was collected this year.
The council may reduce, but not increase, the preliminary levy prior to adoption of the final levy, which must be filed with the Koochiching County Auditor by Dec. 30.
The council will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in the council chambers. After taking input, the council will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy at the regular council meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Administrator Ken Anderson noted in his brief to the council that taxpayers may call 283-9484 to speak to someone about the city portion of their property tax.
In explaining the proposed $14.07 million budget and increase in the levy, he told the council the city received about $117,000 less revenue than anticipated in 2019 because of a tax court settlement involving Menards and overhead power lines in Koochiching County.
And while the city will receive $163,942, or 3.97 percent, more in local government aid than it received in 2019, he said the permanent improvement fund has budgeted revenue from the tax levy of $275,094, about $228,000 more than in 2019, to pay for public improvements, including streets.
Anderson said councilors acknowledge that the city will need to issue bonds in 2010 to finance projects, including the city's $1.6 million share for the Highway 53 reconstruction project, and possibly to add to the money that will be gained by a new sales tax implemented Oct. 1 to pay for street improvements.
The amount of the bond issue needed is being studied by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee and should be determined before the end of the year, he said.
In addition, should the Legislature reject an application by the local airport commission for $1.5 million state bonding money for the Falls International Airport runway reconstruction, the city will need to bond for its share, $755,500. Councilors also agree that "short-term grant anticipation bonds" will be needed for cash flow for the runway project, with the bond amount subject to further analysis.
He also told the council the appropriations for partnership agencies have not changed from the amounts requested and the budget includes an additional $5,000 for promoting the upcoming Census.
Meanwhile, Anderson said a large deficit in the ambulance fund has not been addressed in the 2020 budget, but rates were increased in January, so the fund will be monitored to see if it decreases.
In other business, the council approved the hire of Nick Kittelson and and Eric Drewes as maintenance worker I to fill vacancies in the Public Works Department. Ted Brokaw, city street and water commissioner, told the council 25 applications were received and four applicants were interviewed.