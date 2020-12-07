International Falls City Council tonight proposed to collect 1.7 percent more in property taxes in 2021 than the city did this year, dropping a preliminary proposal to collect 6 percent more.
The proposed levy would collect $2.98 million in property taxes, a $49,828 increase over the 2020 levy, to support a $17.8 million budget in 2021.
The proposed budget includes a return to 2020 funding levels for Backus Community Center, at $55,000, and the Koochiching Museums, at $30,000.
The proposal, however, leaves in place a $30,000 cut to the contract the city has with International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, from $42,474 in 2020 to $12,474 in 2021, said Mayor Harley Droba. City Administrator Ken Anderson said a new contract will be negotiated with the chamber for 2021.
International Falls received $462,000 in federal CARES Act, which was used to offset some expenses, improvements to secure facilities, and other needs caused by the pandemic, noted Anderson.
The council is scheduled to adopt its final budget and levy Dec. 21, after taking into consideration any public comment it receives.
Check back for more about the city's final budget proposal.