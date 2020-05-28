Picnic tables, and closures of streets and sidewalks for International Falls bars and restaurants were approved by the International Falls City Council Wednesday, during an emergency session.
As bars and restaurants in Minnesota reopen under state restrictions, councilors agreed to assist the local businesses by providing picnic tables and granting closures of streets and sidewalks as requested, and upon permit approval.
The council action followed a letter by International Falls Area Chamber President Tricia Heibel urging the council to assist the businesses.
Among actions taken Wednesday by the council was, authorizing the Public Works Department personnel to drop off picnic tables starting Monday and each of the following Mondays, where more may be needed or requested.
Actions for specific restaurants were taken, and the council granted discretion to Kelly Meyers, building official/zoning administrator, when reviewing applications.
The council took action requested by the Coffee Landing, and also approved closing Fifth Street between the alley and Highway 53 should Border Bar request in the future. The business has now told the city it would not open for outdoor service, but continue delivery and curbside service.
The council agreed to close the alley in the block between Sammy’s Pizza and the parking lot south of the Sammy’s Pizza building to allow a tent, estimated to be 20 foot by 30 foot on the same lot as its building for food/liquor sales.
Administrator Ken Anderson suggested the alley be left open for garbage truck use, access to the Elks Club, and use for adjacent businesses on the east side of the block near Second Avenue, but the council moved on the closure.
Permit fees were waived for tents or fencing/barricades around private property where liquor sales will be allowed. Temporary street barricades are allowed to help define the compact and contiguous areas where liquor sales will be permitted. Updated liquor liability insurance will be necessary as will a premises/site map showing the business operator’s proposed plans.