Members of the Falls High School Class of 1957, known to the group as, “The Best Class Ever,” and guests enjoyed the third annual class luncheon July 18 at Island View Lodge.
John Harris reports this year's lunch was special because it reflected that members of the class of ’57 have recently become or will be soon be turning 80 years old.
Birthday cake was provided to help attendees celebrate/congratulate/commiserate becoming “octogenarians.”
A drawing was held for a slate carving and stand created by guest, Tom Karsnia. The winner was Penny Zoupas.
Harris said the carving was created by Karsnia, who is known locally for his skill in producing fine works of art using various materials. Karsnia breaks up old school blackboards which were made of slate, using the pieces for the art that he designs.
The annual FHS Class of ’57 Lunch is held each year on the third Thursday in July. Next year it’ll be held on July 16, 2020, at Island View Lodge.
Anyone who graduated with or was ever part of the Class of ’57 is encouraged to attend. Their guests are always welcome.