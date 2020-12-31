International Falls City Council today unanimously agreed to move forward with the city administrator and continue discussions on aspects of a job performance evaluation.
Mayor Harley Droba said today the lengthy closed session discussion, which lasted about two hours, about an evaluation of city Administrator Ken Anderson would bring more information to follow in the future.
Other business
Meanwhile, in a separate agenda item, the council also today unanimously agreed to reappoint Steve Shermoen as city attorney, after some apparent misunderstanding about whether he was still interested in serving after 2021.
The council in a special meeting today discussed whether it should seek applicants for the position, but instead reappointed Shermoen, who has served as city attorney for 10 1/2 years, to another 2-year term. His previous appointment ends today.
Mayor Harley Droba said the council began discussing the position after Shermoen, 71, said he would retired after 2021. But Shermoen said he changed his mind and plans to continue to live in the community he came to in 1976, adding he told the council just a few months ago he was interested in another 2-year term.
He told the council should it seek candidates for the position, he would apply.
"I have enjoyed the work, I think I've done an excellent job," he said, adding he believes the police officers think he's doing well. "All this came as a surprise. If I am not doing a good job I want to correct that and do a better job."
In a brief to the council, Droba listed three "talking points" for the discussion, and recommended the council request applications for the position.
His first point was the effect on the court process for residents that could result from Shermoen being unable to bring cases before his brother, Ninth District Judge Jerrod Shermoen, who Steve said took his oath of office today.
Shermoen said local residents should not be impacted because court work is now done remotely, with limited action in person at the courthouse, due to the pandemic. So to have another judge hear a case via the computer should have little effect on the court process.
Droba's second point was that the council has discussed and made plans to hire an attorney with human resources experience in 2021.
Today, the council wondered if Shermoen would be able to assist in that area of expertise. Shermoen assured members he could handle all the work they could send to him, adding if he were not qualified to represent or advise the city on a particular HR issue, he has the resources to get the information or connect with another attorney who can handle the issue.
Councilor Joe Krause asked about $45,000 placed in the 2021 budget for a replacement for Shermoen for 2022; Shermoen's new appointment made today ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Shermoen suggested that money be set aside to assist in a transition when he retires.
Droba's third point is that 2-year contract appointments begin in the odd number year.
At-Large Councilor Brian Briggs, at his last meeting before Mike Holden takes the seat, told the council Shermoen has been a great asset in negotiations with labor groups and supported his reappointment.
Briggs was appointed to fill out a term left vacant by the resignation in August of Chelsea Nelson. He has served on the council previously, representing the East Ward from 2015-2018; in the at-large position from 1999-2005' and representing the West Ward from 1997-1999.
Shermoen noted that the city gets a discount rate on his hourly rate and the use of his office and staff, adding that his legal assistant for 30 years, Sue Johnson, provides more hours to the city's legal work than she bills for and is an excellent asset.
He noted he provides the same discount to other government body's of which he's served as attorney, including the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, the local airport commission, and that he assists the county attorney when he and his assist needs help.
He said he provides that discount because he believes in community service.
"I have been here since 1976, and I want it to be great place to live," he said. "I am proud of it."