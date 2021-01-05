The remainder of Borderland's cold weather testing season looks strong, despite an additional program cancellation in December.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen reported Dec. 29, the last meeting of 2020 for the board, that an eight-week program starting in the next week or so will help the facility's testing season.
To accommodate the new tester's needs, a larger door was installed, which replaces a 19-year old door that was problematic, and achieves energy efficiencies the old door could not, he said.
The eight-week testing program, in terms of revenue, is significant to the KEDA's program, he said.
Nevanen said foreign travel to the United States restricted some programs from testing here, and "thankfully, domestic folks stepped forward."
"We hope to get them annually, " he added, noting the eight-week program will go along way to get the KEDA's testing season through the winter.
The cold weather testing facility is jointly owned by the city of International Falls and Koochiching County and is managed by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority.
Meanwhile, Nevanen reported that while the pandemic affected the KEDA's operations, administration of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act funds for local business relief helped.
Overall, he said, expenses were down and KEDA received $38,500 in CARES administration.
"From a profit loss perspective, we came out pretty well because of the CARES administration," he said. "It worked well for all parties."
In his last meeting on the KEDA Board, Brian McBride, who represented the Koochiching County board, received a round of applause for his 12 years of service to the KEDA, county board, local airport commission and other boards and commissions.
McBride said he was grateful for the support over the years.
"I am confident the county is in good shape," he told the board. "We came through 2020 surprisingly well. Fiscally, we are on solid turf."
McBride said a trip the day before with two of his grand kids to fish on Lake of the Woods brought reflection about the size of the county - bigger than some states. And he said he recalled Mike Hanson, a member of the KEDA Board and former county commissioner, once told him that when he left the board, if he were in his right mind, he would be surprised at the load he carried representing the people of the county.
Meanwhile, member reports were heard from:
- Falls Mayor Harley Droba - Cobblestone Hotel, which has signed a franchise agreement with IFalls Group, LLC, has sought city permits for construction, and is expected to ask for tax abatement from International Falls and Koochiching County.
- Commissioner Wade Pavleck - noted the passing of Ray Gorder, who he said represented Koochiching County on the Arrowhead Regional Corrections Board, serving 19 years without ever missing a meeting.
The board scheduled the next meeting for 10 a.m. Jan. 19.