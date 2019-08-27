This year’s International Falls Bass Championship boasted more than just impressive anglers– there were activities for all ages all weekend long. Highlights from the weekend included the boat parade, lawn mower races, children’s activities, live entertainment and a craft and flea market fair.
top story
Come for the fishing, stay for the fun
Hannah Olson
