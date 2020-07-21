Several readers last week submitted photos they took of Comet NEOWISE, which has been visible over the past few days.
Jeff Kantor, an International Falls native who is a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Notre Dame, captured a few photos of the comet from his Rainy Lake cabin last week.
Kantor said the comet has two tails: the curved one is dust and debris, the faint blue one is ions excited by the sun's UV radiation.
NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, reports that observers in the Northern Hemisphere may catch a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE as it zips through the inner solar system before it speeds away into the depths of space.
"Discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, Comet NEOWISE is putting on a dazzling display for skywatchers before it disappears, not to be seen again for another 6,800 years."
NASA advises, there are several observing opportunities over the coming days when it will become increasingly visible shortly after sunset in the northwest sky.