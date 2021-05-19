International Falls graduates will share commencement with six people of their choosing when they flip their rings and tassels June 6.
The ceremony at Bronco Arena will not be open to the public, but will be livestreamed, the Falls School Board agreed Monday.
The board discussed options at length, finally agreeing to limit seating by providing each student with six printed tickets.
The action allows social distancing for 79 students to gather 480 people, allowing those who feel comfortable not to wear masks, according to state COVID-19 guidelines, they said.
Opening the event to the public could cause some people not to attend because of the pandemic situation at this point. Last year's commencement was held in drive-by and parade fashion, like many other schools across the nation.
Some board members noted that other schools have regularly offered a limited number of tickets to each graduates.
The board also Monday:
- Awarded tenure to Julie Talmage, Brandon Vang, and Anne Sullivan.
- Placed Lorraine Vacura, Jennifer Thompson, cafe helpers, on unrequested leave of absence due to position elimination as of June 3. The positions were due to COVID-19 needs.
- Approve increasing Jenesa Casareto, elementary teacher, from a 0.57 FTE to 1.0 FTE for the 2021-2022 school year at BA-2.
- Amended graduation policy for 2020-21 school year to allow students who were on track to graduate on time in June 2021 to be able to participate in the graduation ceremony regardless of credit total.
In other business Monday, the board hired the following head coaches, assistant coaches and advisors contingent upon the activity season being held during the 2021-2022 school year. Payment of wages may be prorated based upon whether the season is cut short due to COVID:
- Paul Hjelle as head cross country coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 10+.
- Sheryl Hendrickson as assistant cross country coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 10+.
- Seth Ettestad as head football coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 5
- Seth Bjornrud as assistant football coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Jerad Kostuik as assistant football coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 4.
- Jacob Ettestad as assistant football coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 3.
- Jennifer (JJ) McBride as head girls swim coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Ariana Zahradka as assistant girls swim coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 4.
- Sarah Peterson as head volleyball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Andrea Kappleman as assistant volleyball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Jay Boyle as head girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 10+.
- Michele McDonald as head girls hockey coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 4.
- Kevin Erickson as assistant girls hockey coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 10+.
- Justin Carney as assistant girls hockey coach contingent upon having a junior varsity team for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Don Rolando as head boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 6.
- Charlie Anderson as assistant boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 8.
- Chad Baldwin as head boys hockey coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 7
- Jon McDonald as assistant boys hockey coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 2.
- Eric Olson as assistant boys hockey coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 3.
- Steve Joslyn as head boys swim coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 7.
- Josh Sobkowicz as assistant boys swim coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 4.
- Charlie Anderson as annual advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Brandon Vang as Knowledge Bowl advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Karla Olson-Line as MHS advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Jay Boyle as math team advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Brandon Vang as Student Council advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Steve Windels as assistant girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season at step year 3. Board member Jennifer Windels abstained from voting
- Dan McGonigle as One Act Play advisor for the 2021-2022 school year. Board member Emily McGonigle abstained from voting.