I feel so fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am as executive director of Falls Hunger Coalition. This organization and job align with my dreams to help as many people as possible during my lifetime and to continue to progress Koochiching County.
I officially began on May 5 and had the amazing opportunity to work with Karina McLellan for two months before officially taking over. Karina made the transition into this position seamless and truly set me and Falls Hunger up for success.
Aside from co-owning Evolve U Fitness and raising a family, I’ve been involved in Rotary in a variety of ways over the past six years and that’s what actually led me to this job.
Last fall I was at a Rotary Zone Conference in Kansas City and was involved with discussions on how to ensure every child in our schools are adequately fed not only during the school day but every single day of the year. My interest was sparked on how to help solve the hunger problem as whole.
Fast forward five months and the executive director position became available here in International Falls. I wasn’t sure this would be something that would fit into our lives, but after hearing Karina speak at one of our Rotary Club weekly meetings I knew I had to apply. Hearing Karina talk about the work that was being done and the people this organization helps touched my heart.
As we all know, Falls Hunger is an integral part of our community and I hope to continue to expand our programs and offerings to reach even more people.
“Neighbors helping Neighbors Bridge the hunger gap in Kooochiching County one step at a time in a positive and respectful environment,” is the mission of our organization. The keys words that stand out to me besides hunger are Koochiching County and neighbors.
I want to continue to create ways for us all to help one another end hunger in our county in a variety of ways while educating people on their food options and choices. A few of the things Christina Daniel and I have already worked on are expanding our mini-marts - food distribution for those in need - to Big Falls and Littlefork, funding for construction of little pantries throughout the county, and we are exploring more ways to efficiently get food into homes that are located outside of International Falls city lines.
An increase in need is expected for food shelves around the state over the next few months, so fundraising and funding is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Due to COVID, several big fundraisers for us have been cancelled, and while we are trying to be creative in planning future events, the needs for monetary donations is always there.
We are always looking for volunteers to help at the food shelf. You don’t have to volunteer each week, maybe it’s on a monthly basis, maybe you’re an on call volunteer or maybe you have a creative way of how you can help our organization.
Our doors are always open to everyone in need, to those wanting to volunteer and, of course, to those wanting to help spread the word of Falls Hunger Coalition. Please feel free to call us 218-283-8020 or send me an email fallshungercoalition@gmail.com