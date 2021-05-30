This is a tentative menu. Meals served from 5- 6:p.m., Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., which is fully accessible to persons with disabilities. Call 218-285-7225 for specific accommodations.
June 1: Hamburger Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, and Fruit
June 3: BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Corn, and Fruit
June 8: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Peas, and Fruit
June 10: Lasagna Rollups, Dinner Roll, Green Beans, and Fruit
June 15: Goulash, Dinner Roll, Carrot Sticks, and Fruit
June 17: Bratwurst, Mac n Cheese, Baked Beans, and Fruit
June 22: Pork loin, Buttered Noodles, California Vegetables, and Fruit
June 24: Cheeseburger, Potato Wedges, Green Beans, and Fruit
June 29:Cook’s Choice