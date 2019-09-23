LITTLEFORK — Students and families were decked out in orange for the Littlefork-Big Falls homecoming parade after a pep fest Friday afternoon.
The parade was led by local emergency vehicles and followed by the L-BF band, homecoming royalty, and floats carrying students who waved to an eager crowd.
The community gathered on Main Street behind the school to watch the festivities, and the parade continued down Main Street toward downtown. Younger students lined up with their classmates to collect candy.
Friday night at 7 p.m., the North Central Stars played the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
The parade floats centered around this theme with titles such as, “Rangers will be star-struck,” “Row over the Rangers,” and, “The Rangers are in danger.”
The Stars defeated the Rangers later that night, 38-12.