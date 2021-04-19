A presentation Monday about combining Fort Frances' and International Falls' boys and girls hockey programs is intended to start a community conversation about the idea, and is among several discussions taking place in both communities.
Marty Goulet met with the International Falls School Board Monday to make members aware the idea is being explored and to answer questions they may have.
Goulet said a group of people on both sides of the border have been fleshing out the pros and cons, as well as gathering details and thinking about an action plan to combine the two programs. Others included in the exploration include Chad Baldwin, Kevin Grover, Dennis Wagner, Tyler Miller, Jamie Davis, Eric Olson, and Jason Kabel. Goulet provided an email for the group: info@broncosmuskies.com
Goulet said combining the programs makes sense based on participation numbers on both sides, as well as a declining number of teams available for competition with Fort Frances.
"We have a league, they have players, it makes a ton of sense to combine," Goulet said.
He listed the pros as:
- Keep more kids in both communities. Kids on both sides leaving for hockey, and could attract other kids, too.
- Borderland hockey tradition can continue in unity with powerful programs.
- Minnesota high school hockey exposure is No. 1 in North America and the world
- Enriched opportunities and experiences for all participants
- Sister Cities – packed arenas - fan support - excitement potential is tremendous
- Continue the hockey pride and tradition
- Financial impact for players/families – neutral or reduced costs of participation
- Potential positive financial benefit for both communities
The concerns he listed involve:
- Bronco - Muskie traditions. Supporters may not support joining the programs
- Where will all kids play? (Varsity, Junior Gold/Midget, Junior Varsity, Youth hockey)
- High school hockey schedule - only 25 – 30 games in the U.S. system.
- Border issues – crossing restrictions either way.
Support heard
Superintendent Kevin Grover supported exploring the idea, and said he's been meeting with the group for the last month and a half.
Now, he said he's behind what appears to be an opportunity for both school's students, but said more needs to be known about obstacles and challenges to moving forward.
Grover told the board he saw no increase in costs, but would further consider that. And he reminded the board the school already has a similar relationship with Rainy River, Ontario, for girls hockey.
In the meantime, with the Canada border closed to most travelers, Grover encouraged the community to discuss the idea and make their viewpoints known to school officials or members of the exploration group.
Board members Roxanne Skogstad Ditch and Emily McGonigle supported moving forward with exploring the idea, each adding they saw clear benefits of combining the programs.
Other business
The school board also Monday:
- Heard from Grover graduation is now being planned for June 6 at Bronco Arena, with limited seating and broadcast for those not in attendance.
- Heard from Grover that prom went OK: Some pieces went well, some pieces could have been managed better, and may need review.
- Heard a presentation from Brian Yuretich, Falls special education director and executive director of Northland Learning Center in Virginia, on improvements there.
- Approved a resolution relating to the non-renewal of Michelle Koenig, a probationary teacher at the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to return of teacher on leave of absence.
- Approved a resolution relating to the non-renewal of Cheyenne Korpi, a probationary teacher at the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to lack of pupils, financial limitations and discontinuance of position added for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approved a resolution relating to the non-renewal of Jenesa Casareto, a probationary teacher at the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to lack of pupils, financial limitations and discontinuance of position added for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approved hire of Jenesa Casareto as an elementary teacher at a .57 FTE for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Heard presentation of Elks Lodge 1599 students of the month for March, April and May.
- Accepted retirement notice from Lillian Walls, cafe helper, effective immediately.
- Approved a leave of absence request from Nick Kaviuk, custodian, pursuant to Local 510 Collective Bargaining agreement, Article 10, section I, effective May 12, 2021, for one calendar year.
- Hired Jeff Kerry as head softball coach for the 2020-2021 season. Approve hire of Casey Meyers as assistant softball coach for the 2020-2021 season. The hires and payment for duties are contingent upon having a season. Payment will be prorated in the event that there are shortened seasons due to COVID-19.
- Acknowledged Mike Coffield, Darrin Kittleson and Paul Joslyn as volunteer coaches for baseball junior varsity and varsity during the 2020-2021 season.
- Acknowledged Mike Pelland and Patrick Swenson as volunteer coaches for softball during the 2020-2021 season.
- Approved a three year online subscription with from McGraw Hill in amount of $26,000 for supplemental instructional materials for FHS English.
- Awarded a quote for playground resurfacing to Bowman Construction in the amount of $41,834.
- Approved quotation from Shannon's for modifications to the HVAC system in the amount of $20,875.
- Adopted a revised school year calendar 2021-2022 correcting MEA to Oct. 21 and 22.