Community members and elected officials are grieving the loss of International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly Friday morning.
According to a news release, Anderson's family notified city officials of the 77-year-old's death.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith said she is deeply saddened to hear about Anderson's passing.
"Mayor Anderson was passionate about his community and his love was reflected in his years of dedication to the airport, hospital, Highway 53 Task Force, the county, anything and everything connected to his beloved International Falls," she said. "I’m grateful I saw him just this August. He was a friend and I will miss seeing him when I visit the Borderland.”
Just last week, Anderson provided the community with an update about the city, noting he sees a lot more sunshine in the community, than dark clouds.
Anderson has long served International Falls, and almost always had a city pin in his pocket to distribute.
He represented the city's East Ward for 14 years, prior to being mayor from 1982-1986. He was elected mayor in 2012 and has served in the position since.
His current term was due to run through 2020.
Anderson is survived by his wife, Carol, and three children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The International Falls City Council will meet Monday to declare the position officially vacant. According to its charter, the city has 60 days to appoint a new mayor. City Councilor Harley Droba was previously appointed mayor pro tempore, and he will fulfill any duties until a new mayor is chosen.
"On behalf of myself, the city council, city staff, and citizens of International Falls, offer Carol and family our condolences," Droba said. "Mayor Anderson was an ambassador of International Falls, and represented our community from the local level to the national stage in his many endeavors on various boards and commissions. He will be missed."
See more about Anderson online and in the Journal's print edition next week.