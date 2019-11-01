A favorite holiday tradition in Borderland will return later this month for its 25th year.
The “Home for the Holidays Parade” will showcase lights, music and everything festive at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 down Third Street. And while the event will keep the same feel as years past, it will feature new organization, a new name and more events.
The parade was previously hosted by the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and was discontinued after it landed among cuts made to the chamber’s contract following budget reductions earlier this year.
Chamber President Tricia Heibel told The Journal this summer she was hopeful another group would be able to keep the tradition going.
Andrea Pastor, director of special projects and strategic initiatives at Rainy Lake Medical Center, said co-workers approached her with the desire to revive the parade and asked if Pastor would organize meetings and help recruit other community partners.
“There was a group of RLMC employees who did not want to see the parade go away,” she said. “There was a lot of passion from them... We’re really grateful for Tricia’s guidance and just glad we can keep this going as a community event, which that ties back into the new name. Home for the holidays is the point – we want people staying in the community for the holidays.”
To help share planning duties and diversify excitement surrounding the event, many other community partners have joined together to help make the parade possible.
“It’s really a group effort,” Pastor said.
Participation needed
As the parade date nears, Pastor said she is excited about participation and hopeful this year will be better than ever.
“We can’t do this if we don’t have participation,” she said.
In years past, the sidelines of people watching the parade has increased, however, the number of floats and other units in the parade has dwindled.
“It doesn’t have to be a float,” Pastor said of what can be included in the parade lineup. “It could be something simple like a fish house... it’s unique and it’s different... whatever you want it to be to represent you or your organization.”
Additional events
Not only will the parade continue, other events will add to the celebration.
Fireworks sponsored by Sanford Health will light up the night sky over Smokey Bear Park at 7:30 p.m. following the parade.
“We think the fireworks will be a great addition,” Pastor said.
The park will also feature a walk-through Christmas display with inflatable figures and other lights.
“We’re working on details to see if the display will continue after parade night,” Pastor said. “Nothing is set in stone yet.”
Santa Claus will be available to hear Christmas wishes in the pavilion along with cookies and hot refreshments.
There will also be a Veterans of Foreign Wars flag retirement ceremony that evening.
“A lot of local businesses are coming together to donate and make this happen,” Pastor said. “This event is really loved by this community.”
Toy drive
A toy drive sponsored by International Falls Fire and Ambulance Service and Police Department will also be held in conjunction with the Nov. 29 parade activities.
The drive has previously been held at Kmart, however, with the store closing, the new location was necessary.
The effort collects toys to donate to the local Salvation Army.
For more information or how to register a float, contact Pastor at 283-7240.