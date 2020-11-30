LITTLEFORK- An update to the outdoor area near the Littlefork Community Building was well underway last month.
City Administrator Sonja Pelland spoke highly of the project and how far its come since it was a mere idea five years ago.
“The idea came up during the last (Littlefork-Big Falls School) All School Reunion,” Pelland said.
During the 2015 event, tents were set up in the empty lot next to the community building. The city-owned site was bare after an apartment building had been removed.
“We’ve always had a need for an outdoor space at the community building,” Pelland said. “Well, with that lot we had the space, but it wasn’t really usable.”
The All Class Reunion committee planted the seed with a $2,500 donation to get an outdoor gazebo project moving, and another committee of city councilors and citizens formed to help shape the project’s details.
“The committee had a focus of at least getting a gazebo built before the next All Class Reunion,” Pelland said of the event, which was planned for this year, but was canceled due to COVID-19.
Over the years, several grants have been sought to fund various stages of the project. Pelland said she has applied for a Department of Natural Resources grant three years in a row, however, the project has yet to be a recipient.
The project did receive Koochiching Community Development Association, or KCDA, grant funds for landscaping materials near the gazebo.
“We have been working with the local garden club on what to purchase and where to put it,” Pelland said. “The garden club has been awesome.”
The garden club also hosted what Pelland referred to as a successful fundraiser for the project.
While the local Brewer’s Club was hosting a wine and beer tasting event at the Littlefork Community Building, Craig Westin suggested a fundraiser to sell bricks to benefit the project.
Because the city cannot host fundraisers or solicit donations, the garden club stepped in, selling 4-by-8-inch bricks for $50, and 8-by-8-inch bricks for $100.
“We’ve sold more than 370 bricks,” Pelland said. “It surprised me how successful it was.”
The bricks are engraved to the purchaser’s desire and can be used as memorials, business bricks, commemorating current and alumni classes of L-BF or with personal names. The bricks are incorporated into the project, and more are available for purchase.
Indoor portion
Now that the ground work is done and the gazebo is being constructed, Pelland said focus turns to the community building itself. There is hope for building an addition on to the building with new doors leading out to the outdoor gazebo area. Pelland said upgrades to the inside of the building and its kitchen are needed, too.
“We are working with the (Koochiching Economic Development Authority) to apply for a (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) grant for some of the interior improvements,” Pelland said.
A lot of funding sources pulled together for the outdoor portion of the project and Pelland said she is hopeful that momentum continues for the interior phase.
“We have to get creative,” she said. “I think we’ve made some really good progress.”
A survey administered through social media showed the community supports improvements to the inside of the building, which is used for a variety of events.
Pelland said there has been a decrease in weddings hosted at the site and said the reason can likely be attributed to how outdated the kitchen and interior is.
“That’s the vision – if we make these improvements to the building and make it more functional with the outdoor space, it’ll be used more,” she said. “I can’t wait to see the first wedding that happens under the gazebo... I’m looking forward to the increased use of the entire site... (the community) is proud of this project.”