A 2018 documentary film about climate change and local communities will be offered in International Falls Jan. 22.
“Paris to Pittsburgh,” directed by National Geographic filmmaker Sidney Beaumont and documentarian Michael Bonfiglio, will be presented from 5-7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church basement, 820 Fourth St.
The presentation by the Global Warming Committee of the local Indivisible chapter will be followed by a light meal, with discussion led by Lee Grim, emphasizing steps that can be taken locally to fight global warming.
Produced by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic and RadicalMedia, “Paris to Pittsburgh” brings to life the impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards, said the IMDb website.
“Set against the national debate over the United States’ energy future — and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement — the film captures what’s at stake for communities around the country and the inspiring ways Americans are responding,” the website continued.
The committee notes the film’s producer said, “Americans are determined to uphold our end of the Paris Climate Agreement, with or without Washington’s help. “Paris to Pittsburgh” shows how communities across the country are taking action to confront the severe health and economic threats (climate change) poses.”
The committee said nearly every day news brings reports about climate change and increasingly worsening predictions.
“Recently, a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report suggested that unless we reduce our CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by half in the next 10 years, abrupt and irreversible changes in the climate could occur including food shortages, worsening floods, wildfires, and other extreme weather events,” the committee’s news release said. “Despite this threat, our president just pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.”
The release said in 2015, the Paris Climate Agreement was reached by nearly every country in the world, including the U.S. All of these countries made commitments to combat climate change and to adapt to its impacts. The aim of the agreement is to significantly decrease greenhouse gas emissions to try to limit the global temperature increase by year 2100 to 2.7-3.6 Fahrenheit.