Patients and EMTs of the Littlefork Ambulance Service will be assisted by a new power cot lifter purchased with donations from the Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop.
The thrift shop donated $23,130 toward the $27,000 piece of equipment, which will increase patient safety and save EMTs from back and lifting injuries.
The thrift shop also donated nearly $1,000 to help pay for a cell phone booster at the ambulance garage.
The thrift shop is a nonprofit organization which uses its proceeds to benefit the Littlefork Ambulance Service.
Littlefork City Administrator Sonja Pelland called the community effort "pretty amazing. So proud of our volunteers and this community."