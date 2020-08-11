The International Falls City Council Monday accepted a report from its appointed vacation commission that sets the value at $31,622 of an alley, sought to make way for a new convenience store.
The next step toward vacation of the 18-foot wide alley is Aug. 17, when the council considers whether to fully vacate the alley, as requested by Northern Border Investment, which has a purchase agreement with Circle K, operators of Holiday stores. That includes the one at 17th Street and Highway 53, housed in a building and on property owned by another business owner.
Mayor Harley Droba, and Councilors Walt Buller and Leon Ditsch attended the meeting. Councilor Joe Krause was absent because of an injury and former Councilor Chelsea Nelson’s resignation, because she moved from the city limits, announced last week took effect this week.
The vacation commission presented its findings about the alley, located between 15th and 16th streets, to the council in special session Monday. The commission earlier in the day viewed the site, the former Tee Pee Motel, and conducted a hearing, which drew a fellow business owner seeking information about the plan, said city Administrator Ken Anderson.
The commission discussed pros and cons, and potential damages and benefits. Based on those considerations, and comparable sales in the area, the commission set the alley value at a rate of $5.76 per square foot for the 5,490 square foot requested to be vacated by Northern Border Investment.
During the special meeting, Jared Baldwin, of Northern Border Investment, asked the commission about the $31,622 value of the alley, relative to the value of the other 23 lots purchased for $99,300 by Northern Border Investment.
“We’re willing to pay our fair share, but $100,000 for 23 lots and we ask for a sliver of that and its $31,000,” he said. “Seems like a lot of money.”
Vacation Commissioner Len Peterson, who also serves as Koochiching County assessor, said the value was set based on the two most recent sales in the Highway 53 corridor: the lot purchased in 2016 where Tim Horton’s now closed restaurant sits, and the lot just south of Sammy’s Pizza’s building.
The average price per square foot was $5.43, which was adjusted for inflation to 2020, he said.
In addition, he said the value of the alley has to do with the big picture, and makes the entire property a more valuable piece.
Peterson said the commission was not trying to gouge Northern Border, adding he understands Baldwin’s opinion.
Andrew Piekarski asked if the alley property could be purchased if someone paid the $31,622 amount set by the Vacation Commission.
Droba said it could not be, because the benefit considered in the report was applied to the Northern Borders Investment only.