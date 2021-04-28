The International Falls City Council this week approved using an economic development tool to assist in the development of two top chain hotels.
Use of tax abatement for both projects will not increase taxes paid by other taxpayers in the city, and will result in a larger, healthier tax base when the abatement period ends, said city officials, and the city’s financial consultant.
The council Monday agreed to use tax abatement for 10 years to assist IFalls Properties LLC develop an AmericInn hotel, on Keenan Drive.
On Tuesday, the council approved use of tax abatement for the same period for IFalls Group LLC, for a Cobblestone hotel, on Highway 53.
The actions followed required hearings on each of the requests. In both projects, the council authorized Mayor Harley Droba and interim City Administrator Betty Bergstrom to move forward with the next steps. Councilor Joe Krause was absent for Monday’s special meeting; Councilor Mike Holden was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Tammy Omdal, Northland Securities, told the council in both projects the next steps are to execute the agreement with the developers, and then nothing more is done until after the projects are constructed.
Then, the increased amount of taxes resulting from the new construction will be returned to the developers to assist in making the project financially feasible.
Both projects got support from the Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board, and it’s Director Paul Nevanen, who gave high praise to both groups of developers for continuing to pursue the projects despite financial challenges caused by the pandemic and the area’s market.
Monday’s request by IFalls Properties LLC was discussed at Monday’s meeting by developers Bill Aho and Jim Makowsky, who attended online.
On Tuesday, IFalls Group LLC was represented at the meeting online by Mike Tamilia, Lawrence Maksymetz, and Brian Wogernese, president and CEO of Cobblestone Hotels.
Omdal explained agreeing to each of the requests would allow the city to capture the increase in taxes from the hotel projects to assist the project.
“Existing taxpayers will not pay any more or any less in taxes because of the project during those 10 years,” she said of both projects.
The subsidy would be used entirely to assist the project, and in exchange, the developer agrees to a certain number of jobs at a certain age level, Omdal said. The term “tax abatement” does not describe the economic tool well, she said.
Omdal said after each of the facilities are built, and with the taxes payable 2023, the additional taxes generated by the new hotel will be returned to the developer, instead of going into the city’s tax base. After 10 years, that money will go into the tax base.
She said the subsidy will help the community in two ways:
With a guaranteed number of jobs and level of wages;
The increase in tax base to the city, which could either lower taxes for all residents, or provide additional capacity to support services to all taxpayers int he city.
No opposition to either of the requests for the subsidy was heard.
The AmericInn project is a proposed four-story, 84-room hotel with pool and breakfast nook, estimated at $11.3 million. It is to be located on Keenan Drive. The group has asked for abatement from both the city and county for 15 years, however Northland has recommended 10 years abatement.
It would employ 15 full-time positions. The developer has experience in hotel development, officials have said.
Cobblestone Hotel is a proposed $10.3 million, four-story, 87-room facility with pool, and breakfast bar that transitions in evenings to a bar and small restaurant.
Through abatement, the city’s subsidy for the AmericInn project is estimated at $105,000 in tax annually for the 10-year period; the county’s abatement is an estimated $53,000 annually.
Cobblestone has requested 10 years abatement from the city and county, which would result in abatement annually of $95,560 by the city, and $50,000 annually by the county.
Meanwhile, both Falls Mayor Harley Droba and Nevanen said they’d been working with each group for some time on the projects and have been impressed by each group’s history in the hotel industry and approach to development.