Customers are now allowed to pick up food in the lobby of a restaurant in International Falls.
The International Falls City Council Monday lifted an emergency order that did not allow customers to enter buildings to pick up take out food orders. The order was put in place in an effort to keep people from congregating and conversing while waiting in small areas for take out food.
A proposal to delete the order earlier this month failed on a split vote, with one councilor absent.
Councilors unanimously agreed Monday that it made sense to lift the order since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order expired that day and allowed retail businesses to open, provided they have preparedness plans in place.
Meanwhile, councilors urged residents to contact them to voice concern about council decisions. Instead, they said they are finding out how people feel via social media posts about them.
“I encourage the community, if you have input, to come to meetings or call your councilor,” Councilor Chelsea Nelson said. “There are a whole bunch of opinions and I have not received a single call. I received them on chickens, but not this.”
In addition, the council voted unanimously to send opening City Beach to the City Beach Committee to come up with a preparedness plan and open at the committee’s discretion.
The beach offers swimming, bathrooms/showers and developed campsites, which are now closed by the state.
At issue for councilors was whether staff would be able to sanitize bathrooms and showers well enough to protect users and the rest of the community from COVID-19.
Mayor Harley Droba said guidance form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates beaches should be able to open, but playgrounds shouldn’t be open, while he said the Minnesota governor’s order lifted playground restrictions but offers no guidance on beaches.
A poll of the council showed: Councilor Leon Ditsch in favor of opening the swimming area and keeping showers and bathrooms closed; Nelson agreed, but said she did not want to burden staff with sanitizing shared facilities there; Councilor Joe Krause said if it’s opened, it must be done safely and suggested the council defer opening and developing a preparedness plan to the committee; Councilor Walt Buller agreed with all of the above, adding the decision must be based on the ability to sanitize touch points, and is not urgently needed now, so the committee could consider whether its feasible to open.
Droba said he, too, would like the beach open, and said regardless of the beach decision, people need to make decisions for the safety of their own health, as businesses and other things begin to reopen.
Bonds
The council also Monday approved the sale of $5.5 million general obligation sales tax bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements this year and next.
George Eilertson, Northland Securities, met with the council via teleconference and told them staff should be credited for their work on getting an A-plus bond rating from Standard and Poor, which he said is good, and the economy helped secure a 1.32 percent interest rate over 12 years, with the final call date Feb. 1, 2028.
He cited the city’s strong management with good financial policies and practices, along with an operating surplus in the general fund and a fund balance for operating expenditures, among others, for the bond rating.
In other business, the council approved the first reading and awarding to KGM Contractors Inc., two contracts on 15th Street for $365,560 and for 2020 street improvements for $977,688. The action takes effect after the second reading and publishing in the legal newspaper.