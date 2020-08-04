Opposition to a plan to vacate an alley to make way for new construction in International Falls was again brought to the Falls City Council.
The council Monday heard from two people during the audience portions of the meeting about the council's vote last week that began the process to vacate the alley.
The council last week accepted a petition on a 4-1 vote to vacate the alley, on the former TeePee Motel property, 1501 2nd Ave., as requested by the property's current owner Northern Border Investment LLC. Councilor Leon Ditsch voted no, voicing concern about existing similar businesses losing customers as a result, and adding to the number of vacant buildings in the community.
The council's motion included an agreement with NBI that revokes the vacation should the development not occur.
Last week's vote put in motion a process outlined in the city's charter, that will be complete with another vote by the council Aug. 17.
Before that, the council will meet in special session at 5:30 next Monday to consider the findings of a vacation report, to be compiled by "freeholders" or non-interested parties, who will ascertain and award damages and compensation they deem appropriate, as well as ascertain the benefits of the alley vacation. The report will be made by Cindy Strand, representing the East Ward, Len Peterson the Center Ward, and Ronna MacKay, West Ward.
NBI asked the council to approve vacation of the alley to allow for new development, to be constructed on the whole of the site, for a Holiday store. NBI has a purchase agreement with Circle K, which owns Holiday.
Holiday now leases space in a building owned by Jim Leinum, at the intersection of Highway 53 and 11th Street. Dave Edquist, manager of real estate for Holiday Stationstores, said last week the current location does not offer enough parking, and has a difficult traffic flow through the site, shared by a sporting goods shop and liquor store. He said the new structure would provide more parking, but be smaller than the existing Holiday building, and there would be no car wash, liquor store or other amenities at the site.
Leinum, who owns the property and building housing the current Holiday store, told the council he's concerned about rumors that involve his ownership and maintenance of the building.
Holiday's lease, he said, calls on Holiday to make necessary repairs to the building. In addition, he said he's frustrated he did not speak up sooner about his concerns over transparency and honesty in his dealings with Holiday.
However, he said he has no ill will against the Baldwins, who make up NBI. "This isn't personal to us," he said. "They are still our friends."
Leinum cautioned the council about picking "winners and losers" among local small businesses, and asked whether the council would choose corporate ownership over retaining local owned small businesses. And he urged the council to keep from raising taxes on small businesses.
He said there are only so many pieces of 'pie,' or customers in the community, so "if the pie does not get bigger, when someone new comes in, someone else goes out."
Meanwhile, Leinum said he has not announced closure of the store on his property, adding that the addition of the new Holiday would not just mean two new gas pumps in town, like indicated last week. Instead, he said the new store would add several new pumps to those already in town, including at the building he owns.
The council also heard from Matt Koerbitz, who last week presented a petition to the council in opposition of the vacation.
Koerbitz told the council he now has 53 signatures of small business owners in the community opposing the vacation. Last week, he said many people believe NBI should develop the site itself, and not sell it to a corporation.
Koerbitz spoke at length about locally owned businesses and the struggles they face when they must compete with corporations. He said there are now 12 gas stations within a 9-mile radius, adding another gas station is not needed.
He asked how many signatures in opposition were needed to make an impact.
Some councilors wondered why only he spoke in opposition during last week's hearing about the vacation, which laid out much of the proposal and squelched rumors, including those about tax abatement.
In addition, some councilors said all permits for construction need approval by the city building official.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Accepted At large Councilor Chelsea Nelson's resignation, effective next week, and briefly discussed appointing someone to fill out her term.
- Noted the cancellation, due to the pandemic, of the Elks Lodge 1259 annual scholarship Brat and Corn feed fundraiser planned for this month.
- Heard about a petition to allow chickens to be kept in the city. The question may be put on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.