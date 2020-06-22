The Littlefork City Council last week decided where to spend money left over from a grant before the allotted time runs out.
There is about $300,000 left over from a $979,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant awarded to the city for improvements to its water treatment plant and water lines throughout the city. About $100,000 of the leftover money will be used for additional improvements at the water plant including roof, siding and interior lighting. The rest of the money is to replace more water lines in need of upgrading that were not included in the original plan.
The council Thursday agreed to repair older, cast iron water lines on Third Avenue that run from the Littlefork Fire Hall passed the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources building.
“The city owns the property on the side of the street that would need to be dug up,” city Administrator Sonja Pelland told The Journal.
The Third Street option, however, wasn't the council's first choice for repairs. Instead, the group had its sights sent on Laurel Street, which was left out of the original project due to objections by some residents on that street. The same reaction held true this time around.
“There was an overwhelming response that they did not want to replace the 4-inch water line with a proper 6-inch line,” Pelland said.
A May 28 letter to 10 Laurel Street property owners said the reason for replacing the line would be for higher water flow in the event of a fire.
Other business
The Littlefork Liquor Store is now open for indoor seating, however, Pelland is unsure if the year-to-date loss will be able to be recovered before the end of the year.
After having to be closed to on-sale liquor since March 17, the year-to-date loss totals $24,857.
“Even if its a really good year, I don't know if we can make up that money before the end of the year,” Pelland said. “We are still hoping for some state assistance.”
Still, the business is open.
Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to close on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The Littlefork Liquor Store is closed Sunday and Monday.
Pelland also reported one of the city's ambulances is being repaired because of issues with the engine.
“(The council) is looking to replace that rig and working with a loaner for a period of time until we can acquire another ambulance,” Pelland said.
Grants are being sought and other financing options will be considered.