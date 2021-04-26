The International Falls City Council tonight unanimously agreed to provide tax abatement for 10 years to assist IFalls LLC develop an AmericInn hotel in the city.
In addition, the council authorized Mayor Harley Droba and interim City Administrator Betty Bergstrom to move forward with the next steps. Councilor Joe Krause was absent for the hearing.
Tammy Omdahl, Northland Securities, told the council the next steps were to execute the agreement with the developers.
The council held the required public hearing about the request by developers Bill Aho and Jim Makowsky, who attended online.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board Director Paul Nevanen voiced support and brought a recommendation for approval from the KEDA Board.
A member of the public who asked basic questions about tax abatement and how it will benefit the community, drew kudos from members of the council.
Omdal explained agreeing to the request would allow the city to capture the increase in taxes from the hotel project to assist the project.
"Existing taxpayers will not pay any more or any less in taxes because of the project during those 10 years," she said.
The subsidy would be used entirely to assist the project, and in exchange, the developer agrees to a certain number of jobs at a certain age level, Omdal said.
Omdal said after the facility is built, and with the taxes payable 2023, the additional taxes generated by the new hotel will be returned to the developer, instead of going into the tax base, to assist the project. After 10 years, that money will go into the tax base.
She said the subsidy will help the community in two ways:
- With a guaranteed number of jobs and level of wages;
- The increase in tax base to the city, that could either lower taxes for all residents, or provide additional capacity to support services to all taxpayers int he city.
No opposition to the request for the subsidy was heard.
The AmericInn project is a proposed four-story, 84-room hotel with pool and breakfast nook, estimated at $11.3 million. It is to be located on Keenan Drive. The group has asked for abatement from both the city and county for 15 years, however Northland has recommended 10 years abatement.
It would employ 15 full-time positions. The developer has experience in hotel development, officials have said.
Through abatement, the city's abatement is estimated at $105,000 in tax annually for the 10-year period; the county's abatement is an estimated $53,000 annually. The money would be provided to the developers to assist in the project.