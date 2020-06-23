The alley between 15th and 16th streets in International Falls will be vacated to make way for the redevelopment of the former TeePee Motel site.
The International Falls City Council met in special session Monday and agreed to begin the lengthy vacation process, as requested by Northern Border Investment LLC. Attending the meeting were Mayor Harley Droba and Councilors Chelsea Nelson and Walt Buller.
The vacation proposal will be advertised, a 5:30 p.m. public hearing will be held and a vacation committee, or the council, will assess any benefits or damages of the proposed vacation. A report and a recommendation on the proposal is to be submitted to the council Aug. 10, with the council expected to act on the recommendation at its Aug. 17 meeting, when payment of any assessment must be made by the petitioner.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the proposed redevelopment necessitates the permanent construction of improvements over the alley. However, he said the remaining land on both side of the alley will continue to have access to the public.
The council also Monday created three funds for tracking and transparency of the sales tax bond funds and projects.
It also appointed Droba as a voting delegate to the 2020 Virtual Annual Conference Business Meeting of the League of Minnesota Cities this week.