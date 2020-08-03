The International Falls City Council tonight agreed to cancel Fourth of July festivities, planned for Labor Day weekend, but will continue plans to offer fireworks that weekend.
Mayor Harley Droba urged the council in a letter to cancel the festivities, planned to occur over Labor Day weekend, but to allow the fireworks to go on.
He cited increasing numbers of local positive COVID-19 cases, school guidelines, and a governor's order about limiting gatherings to 250, in his letter urging canceling
A community picnic is scheduled for Labor Day by the Koochiching Labor Assembly.
The council tabled action on Droba's request to remove Laura Manka from the City Beach Citizens Advisory Committee.
Droba asked the council for the action following Facebook posts by Manka and other community members, which he said were "offensive, vile and straight bullying in nature.
"We will not condone this type of egregious behavior from elected officials, staff or those appointed to city boards and commissions," he said in the letter.
Manka, who attended the meeting, apologized and said she went "a little overboard," but said her posts were intended to point out that some people are not following the rules at City Beach.
As she explained the situation of the many posts in which she exchanged comments, she included concern about a variety of issues involving City Beach, the city and city officials.
Droba, in his letter to the council, wrote that adults are models for their children, and while the cyberbullying was two-sided, "We should not be getting enjoyment from others' pain. We are all struggling through COVID-19 and how that manifests itself is different for everyone."
The discussion was tabled to allow other councilors who had not seen the posts to consider the exchanges before considering removing Manka from the committee.