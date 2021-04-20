Like many businesses, the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store has suffered from state restrictions during this year's COVID-19 pandemic.
The Littlefork City Council met April 15, when it discussed the financial state of the store. State restrictions in the past year have closed bars and then reopened them with limited capacity. Regular hours are still not allowed.
The council earlier discussed using some of the COVID-19 financial assistance provided to the city by the state, but the council agreed by consensus to continue to wait for guidance on how future COVID-19 funds that the city will receive may be used, Sonja Pelland, city administrator reported.
The liquor store ended the month of March with a cash balance of $133.66.
"Per the audit, the city as a whole is doing well financially," Pelland told The Journal. "Unfortunately, the liquor store has suffered greatly from COVID and finished 2020 with a loss of $38,476."
She said a loss in any two out of three years requires a public hearing, so the city will have to hold a hearing this year.
"Unless restrictions are lifted further soon, 2021 isn't looking like a good year either," she said.
Pelland also provided the city financial report, with cash balances, balance sheets and income statements for March, on file at City Hall.
In other business, the council scheduled a "Spring Clean-up" from May 11-27. The council recognized the effort of the Littlefork Lutheran Church confirmation group for cleaning up city streets on April 14 as a service project.
Reports
- Ambulance: Chief Tom Donahou reported the crew continues to be busy with transfers in addition to regular emergency calls. He is working with International Falls Ambulance to plan a training class for new EMTs. Between five and nine people have indicated interest in taking the class, once a trainer is certified.
- Gazebo: Wendt Construction will begin work on the gazebo, at the Littlefork Community Building, once the metal pieces are completed, sandblasted, and painted.
- Water plant: The council accepted a $7,350 quote from Tom Donahou Electric for the lighting project there. It rejected a quote for the water plant roof project and called for new quotes.
- Lofgren Park: The council agreed to open the park to campers this year with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Sewer hookup for the park will take place within the next couple of months.