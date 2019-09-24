A moment of silence for International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, who died Friday, began two special meetings Monday of the International Falls City Council.
The council meeting’s tenor was somber; it had previously been scheduled to consider approval of the preliminary 2020 property tax levy and budget. Upon Anderson’s death, the agenda was revised to include discussion on how to fill the position of mayor.
After formally declaring a vacancy in the mayor’s position, the council agreed to meet in special session at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to consider the appointment of someone to fill the position for the next 15 months, when Anderson’s term would have ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Should the council appoint a current member, someone would be appointed to fill that member’s position.
At-large Councilor Harley Droba, who serves as mayor pro-tem, will preside during the interim. He said it’s important to have a full council before the end of the year, because of the possibility that the council will seek bonding money through the Legislature for Highway 53 improvements.
And while he said it’s not likely many split votes would occur, the business of the city is best conducted with a full council.
Meanwhile, Droba spoke of Anderson’s service to the community, calling him a colleague, neighbor and friend.
“Mayor Anderson lived and breathed International Falls where ever he was — presiding in this chair next to me, representing us at the state Capitol, or in Washington D.C. working for our interests,” he said Monday.
Droba also recalled meeting with Anderson prior to seeking election to the council for the first time. Droba said he saw things happening on the council, including indecisiveness, and wondered if he could help.
Droba recalled that Anderson said he would do just fine.
“I’ve always respected Mayor Anderson,” Droba said. “I have disagreed with him from time to time. I have agreed with him. We’ve been in hot water with constituents from time to time and we’ve also been hailed very well for things that have happened. I owe a lot of credit to him for where I am today. I look at my life so many times and will always think of Mayor Anderson as a mentor.”
Droba said he appreciated that Anderson allowed him to help represent the city as it sought state approval of a local sales tax; put him in charge of committees that he wasn’t sure he could handle; and from Day 1 as a council serving as the president of the city’s Economic Development Authority and head of budget and finance committee.
“Our community is going to miss him,” Droba said. “Whether you liked Bob or disliked Bob, he was always there and put our community first.”
Following the meeting, all were invited to stay for refreshments and share stories of Bob Anderson.