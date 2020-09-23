No action was taken Monday by the International Falls City Council to hire a fire marshal that would investigate and enforce housing regulations in the city.
Fire Chief Adam Mannausau told the council the position has drawn four very good candidates, but asked the council to defer to the next council meeting to hire someone.
Mayor Harley Droba agreed that more time is needed to ensure rental licenses and other funding sources are in place that will pay for the non-union position's annual salary of $67,237.
The council also attempted to clarify the position, which they described earlier as a blight enforcement position, after hearing comments from community members.
Droba said the fire marshal position will "make sure our housing is up to snuff and housing stock is good."
"The position is not about cleaning up blight, but to make sure we have good housing in our community," added Councilor Joe Krause.
Councilor Brian Briggs said the position would also ensure the safety of buildings that house businesses in the city, as well.
The council said the money for the position's salary will come from when the city charges landlords a fee to have their houses inspected and permitted, which allows renters to know the place is safe.
Earlier attempts at implementing a rental fee policy stalled years ago.
Droba said his goal is to have the position "lost to attrition in five or six years maybe, but we are so far behind because we let things go on for so long."
Councilors said they did not want taxpayers to pay for the position, so would rely on other sources to pay for it.
"I don't want to hire fire marshal anymore than anyone else," Droba said, but added that it is needed.
Other business
The council will meet in a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to consider the 2021 preliminary budget and levy.
In addition that day, the council will hear the second reading of an ordinance to award a contract to low bidder Wagner Construction Inc., at $218,457, for the 2020 Pleasant Avenue water main improvements project.
The council last Monday heard the first reading of an ordinance to allow recreational and and special vehicles on city streets.
City Administrator Ken Anderson told the council the action would repeal existing restrictions and allow citizens in the community to operate on city streets golf carts, and Class I and Class II ATVs, snowmobiles, among other vehicles - provided state laws regulating the use are followed.
Krause initiated the idea, and Droba credited him for following it through.
A second reading is expected at the next regular meeting, and the ordinance takes effect after it is published in the legal newspaper.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance adding per meeting pay, or a per diem, for the mayor and councilors.
Anderson said the additional pay means that members of the council will receive $150 for a full day meeting; $75 for half-day; and $45 for any meeting of less time.
Droba said doing the business of the city does not pay well, and as mayor he receives $350 per month, councilors each receive $300 per month, and each have a one time annual contingency of $700.
He said the important and hard work the council does is not covered by the monthly salaries.
The council also heard from resident Daniel Grover who asked the council to use some of the $460,000 the city received in federal money to use for COVID-19 costs incurred by the city to do a citywide free COVID-19 test for residents.
Droba said he would follow up with local medical providers and others to see if it could be achieved before Nov. 14, the deadline to use the money.
Grover said his medical insurance does not cover the test and he believes it would be valuable to find out just how many people in the city have the virus.
The council also:
- Approved a quote of $71,324 from UHL company to install security system in city buildings, to be paid from the CARES act money
- Approved quotes of $19,455 from Up North Builders, and about $3,600 from Studio B Flooring, to make repairs resulting from a water leak.
- Took no action a request by the North Koochiching Areas Sanitary District to pay legal fees to prepare paperwork involved to transfer of existing lift stations and sanitary sewer pipes from NKASD to the city. Anderson did not recommend paying the more than $12,000 bill, based on the fact that the city pays 88 percent of cost to operate the district, so the city is already paying a share.
- Supported Koochiching County's application for a state grant to establish a round-about at Highways 53 and 332, in an attempt to get trucks onto Highway 53 more quickly.
- Will meet with the Ranier City Council to discuss Ranier's water rates at 3 p.m. Monday as Budget and Finance Committee.
- Anderson noted the ISO fire insurance rating, has gone from 5 to 4, crediting the water and fire departments, adding it helps reduce property insurance rates. Mannausau said "this is a pretty big deal. This is good for community, good fort he residents and business owners" and said he is focusing on achieving a 3 rating now.