International Falls City Council Monday proposed to collect 1.7 percent more in property taxes in 2021 than the city did this year in property taxes, dropping a preliminary proposal to increase the levy 6 percent.
At a 1.7 percent increase, the proposed levy would collect $2.98 million in property taxes, a $49,828 increase over the 2020 levy, to support a $17.8 million budget in 2021.
The council is scheduled to adopt its final budget and levy Dec. 21, after taking into consideration the public comment it received.
The proposed budget includes a return to 2020 funding levels for Backus Community Center, at $55,000, and the Koochiching Museums, at $30,000.
Councilor Brian Briggs said he would vote no to the budget as proposed Monday, citing the additional funding now proposed for Backus and the museums.
"During the pandemic, we ought to be holding (the tax levy) to zero," Briggs told the council. "Everyone is hurting, everyone has to take a cut in this. A lot of businesses in town are hurting."
Meanwhile, the proposal, leaves in place a $30,000 cut to the contract the city has with International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, from $42,474 in 2020 to $12,474 in 2021, said Mayor Harley Droba. City Administrator Ken Anderson said a new contract will be negotiated with the chamber for 2021.
International Falls received $462,000 in federal CARES Act, which was used to offset some expenses, improvements to secure facilities, and other needs caused by the pandemic, noted Anderson, that did not have to be funded with other money.
Droba said the budget was the most difficult of the previous six he has helped develop for the city, adding the final proposal was a compromise on all parts.
Following a presentation highlighting the changes from the preliminary 2021 budget and levy by Droba and Anderson, Julie Melstrom, former city councilor, voiced disappointment that the levy would be raised more than what it was set at in 2020.
She asked questions about the Falls International Airport, of which the city co-owns and funds with Koochiching County. The city serves as the fiscal agent, causing it to upfront money before it is reimbursed from other sources.
Melstrom urged the council to ask the residents if they want to chip in toward the airport funding.
But Briggs reminded Melstrom that without the airport, the CEO of the local paper mill - the city's largest employer - has said the paper mill would not likely operate here.
In addition, he said the airport is largely funded by state and federal sources, adding that $2 million from the city and county has leveraged $39 million from other sources for airport update projects that he said should last for the next 20-30 years.
In a normal year, he said the airport brings outside money into the community as a result of the daily use from April to October by 10 to 20 private and commercial planes, which stop here to refuel and check into the United States.
Highlights
The changes since the preliminary budget and levy were adopted in September came much as a result of a Dec. 3 committee meeting, which brought the following actions to reduce the proposed levy from a 6 percent increase over collections in 2020 to a 1.7 percent increase:
- Reduced revenue needed by $175,000 from the levy for the city share as a result of the federal CARES Act money available through the FAA to fund maintenance and operations costs at the Airport.
- Retained $14,828 to reduce the reserve funds needed to balance the budget and/or to potentially use for contract services provided through the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce - yet to be determined.
- Removed $10,000 in costs from the general fund and Police Department budget and moved to appropriations, based upon the decision by Police Chief Rich Mastin to not implement body-worn cameras for officers in 2021.
- Appropriated $20,000 to the Rainy River Community College for the Health Care Initiative to train nurses and other health care professionals to be paid in 2020 from the International Falls Economic Development Authority Fund 208, and thereby reducing expenditures for the city in 2020, and reducing the EDA cash balance.
Budget notes
The total sales and use tax proceeds received in 2020 through Nov. 10 total $842,015, reports Anderson. This exceeds the five-year historical average; therefore, additional money should will be available to fund public improvement projects or prepay the debt service on bonds.
The Ambulance Service is intended to be a self-supporting special government revenue fund. A new, higher rate structure went in effect in 2019, but the ambulance fund is still experiencing a cash deficit, as are many in the nation because of labor shortages and revenue shortfalls due to reimbursement by Medicare and Medicaid that do not pay for the full cost of service, noted Anderson.
The city council has authorized establishing an ambulance service taxing district, or a contractual arrangement with other jurisdictions serviced by the ambulance within the 989 square mile primary service area.
The intent is for the taxing district or contract to offset the costs of service that are not funded by insurance reimbursements.