A committee made up of the International Falls City Council unanimously agreed to recommend Chelsea Nelson be appointed to serve as the at-large councilor.
The appointment is expected to be made at today's 5 p.m. council meeting.
Nelson would fill out the term left vacant when Harley Droba was appointed mayor, to fill out the term of Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly in September.
Droba reported that 14 people applied for the position, with five dropping out for various reasons. The men and women who applied for appointment ranged 20s to 60s in age, included previous council members, newcomers, and a "host of knowledgeable people from all career backgrounds in the community," Droba reported.
The council narrowed the field to three candidates, with Nelson "the clear choice with her goal orientated interview. We felt that her background as a lawyer and focus on connecting people in the area would be a great addition to our council."
Droba also told The Journal that hearing the ideas brought to the council as it interviewed candidates was beneficial.
"We will be contacting applicants for some additional thoughts for long term planning," he said. "All those interviewed had thoughts that fit into our comprehensive plan and will be asked to help. These interviews hopefully will also lead to additional appointments to boards and commissions."