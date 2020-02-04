With the appearance of International Falls on the city council’s radar, councilors Monday encouraged spreading the word about the city’s commercial loan program.
The discussion was sparked when the council approved a commercial loan of $24,999 for MWJP Enterprises, doing business as The Nomad hotel. The loan was submitted by Sue Natysin, vice president, Border State Bank, who attended the meeting. The Nomad is the former Knights Inn, on Highway 11-71.
Natysin said Border State Bank would have the first mortgage and the city the second, through the city’s commercial loan program. The deal is at 3 percent interest, with a balloon payment due in five years from closing. Payments of $105 per month are calculated on a 30-year amortization, she said.
Collateral will be a mortgage on the real estate to be improved with money from both the city and bank, she said, adding the property shall be inspected by the city building official prior to releasing funds.
The city earns 2-percent interest on the loan as a service fee. The loan is due upon sale of the real estate securing the loan.
Councilor Walt Buller told Natysin he’s glad a business is tapping into the commercial loan program.
Natysin joked that she could find more to use it.
“Please do,” said Mayor Harley Droba.
He encouraged businesses in the Highway 53 corridor, slated for major reconstruction next year, to take advantage of the program and the time during construction to make improvements.
The city’s website describes the program as easy to use and available to all commercial property owners in the city. “The program was originally funded through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and has proven successful by any measurement,” it said.
The city’s website lists the testimonials of seven local business owners who used the program.
Through this program, the website continues, commercial property owners are eligible to borrow up to $24,999.99 when borrowing an equal or greater amount from their local lender for improving commercial property within the city limits. The loan is issued at a 3 percent rate of interest with payments amortized over 30 years with a five-year balloon payment. Collateral shall be a mortgage on the real estate to be improved and is due and payable should the borrower sell the property.
Local banks are familiar with the program and can service the loan borrowers and the city. More information is available from local banks, and the city by calling 283-9484.
Guidelines
3- percent interest; monthly payment equals about $108 on a loan of $24,999.99.
Closing costs paid by borrowers.
Collateral shall be a mortgage on the real estate to be improved by proceeds of the loan.
Loan documents prepared by your bank which services both loans.
Loan is amortized over 30 years with a balloon payment due in five years or if you sell your property.
Program requires loan of equal or greater value from a participating bank.
Up to $24,999.99.
Other business
The council, after discussion, approved a resolution appointing Ted Brokaw to serve as the interim Public Works director, following the resignation of long time director Gary Skallman. Brokaw, who serves as city street and water commissioner, will receive the director position salary.
The council said they expect Brokaw to assess the Public Works Department and consider ideas to restructure the department.
The council also
Approved the cigarette, restaurant and 3.2 off sale license for 2020 for Super One operated by Miner’s Inc., Highway 11-71.
Approved cigarette, restaurant and gas pumps licenses for Howard’s Cenex LLC, formerly the Fisherman, Highway 53.
Approved adding EMT-B Keanna Carlson to the active ambulance roster, as recommended by Chief Adam Mannausau, who said she had served as a summer employee in previous years.