The International Falls City Council Monday heard about activity in September from police Chief Rich Mastin and Fire and Rescue Chief Adam Mannausau.
Mannausau told the council that the fire department handled seven full responses in September, with four city responses involving a house fire, commercial fire, commercial fire alarm and a gas leak.
Three rural fire responses involved assisting an ambulance and the chief checking two carbon monoxide alarms.
In addition, the haz-mat team responded in September to a fuel leak and a leaking train car.
Mannausau reported the monthly fire meeting involved air management of self-contained breathing apparatus.
The Ambulance Service handled 89 calls via 911 in September, compared to 61 in September 2018. It handled 52 facility transfers in September, compared to 44 in September 2018.
Monthly training involved extrication and scene safety.
Mastin reported department activity in September:
- 480 general calls for service, compared to 533 in September 2018
- 115 traffic stops; 175 in same month last year
- 118 citations; 35 in September 2018
- 32 medical assists; 24 in September last year
- 15 custodial arrests; 19 last year
- 117 crime activity reports generated; 117 in September 2018