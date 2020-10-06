A local landlord Monday asked the International Falls City Council to help businesses now, not hurt them.
Bob Discenza met with the council for more than one hour, during which he outlined a number of concerns ranging from the city's calendar parking areas, snowplowing policies, city office hours, billing of landlords for rental water bills and property taxes.
However, much of the time was spent talking to the council about a fire marshal position the city has recently established, but not yet filled.
Mayor Harley Droba told Discenza the position, which would handle rental inspections, permits, investigations, as well as other housing issues, has not yet been filled because the council wants to ensure money to pay the annual $67,000 position is in place. He and the council have said the rental fee policy is intended to make for safe rental housing, and to protect landlords.
City officials have said they will implement a rental permit fee policy, which will be paid by owners of rental units following a city safety inspection. The policy is not yet developed.
Discenza pleaded with the council to reconsider the position and the fees.
"Taking money from landlords ain't the right way to do this, especially now," he told the council, referring to the pandemic. "Help us, don't hurt us."
Discenza introduced himself to the council, by describing his association with the community, and that he has chosen to live and invest here. He said he owns 67 rental units.
He acknowledged much of what he was discussing had been put in place by the council some time ago, however he said he was dealing with a family health crisis that spanned about four years, so could not attend meetings then. But he said he discussed some of the issues with former Mayor Bob Anderson, prior to his death in September 2019.
Discenza asked the council whether now is the right time to add a new position to the city's ranks, when business owners in the nation, state, and local community are suffering because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
He said he now has renters who have not paid him since March, when the pandemic took hold of the nation.
"I still have to make that payment," he told the council.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Heard the second and final reading of an ordinance that will regulates use of recreational and special vehicles on city streets. The ordinance requires the vehicles allowed to use the streets to be street legal, and some of those vehicles - golf carts - must be permitted by the city. A fee - required by the state - structure for permits for golf carts will be determined over the next months. Councilor Joe Krause, who led the change, suggested an information campaign to explain the new language in the ordinance.
- Heard the second and final reading of an ordinance that sets the salaries of the mayor and councilors at a per diem of $150 for full day, $75 half-day, and $45 for any meeting of less time. The per diems are paid as requested.