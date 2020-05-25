The Littlefork City Council last week received a recommendation from the city's budget committee to increase on-call pay for Littlefork EMTs.
While no action was taken Thursday night, councilors will in the future consider raising on-call rates in an effort to attract more volunteers needed to fill shifts.
Littlefork Administrator Sonja Pelland told The Journal the ambulance department has been struggling to fill shifts, especially during daytime hours.
“People work during the day,” she said. “We need people.”
On top the need for volunteers, Pelland said there are a few EMTs nearing retirement, and the shortage is taking its toll.
The recommendation calls for raising the weekday, on-call pay from $3.75 per hour to $9 per hour. In addition, other increases include:
- Raising the weekend rate from $4.30 per hour to $6 per hour.
- Raising the holiday rate from $5.40 per hour to $9 per hour.
- Raising the weeknight rate to $6 per hour.
Pelland said the proposed rates are a significant increase, but pay has been an issue in getting people to volunteer.
“Ambulance service members agree that (increase) was acceptable to them,” Pelland said. “They've been trying to think of different incentives for someone to take a day shift... more pay is what it comes down to.”
Members of the Littlefork Ambulance Taxing District will be given information before the council takes any action, Pelland said. “We want people to know what it will cost taxpayers.”
Grant dollars
In other business Thursday, the council also discussed ways to use leftover grant dollars. Pelland said there's still grant money available from the water and sewer line project and about $100,000 will go toward upgrades and repairs to the water plant building.
There will still be money available after that project, and Pelland said there are a few more water lines are considered.
“The council will consider input from (impacted) residents,” she said, noting areas of consideration include Laurel Street and Third Avenue. “The council wants me to draft a letter to residents in those areas... We have grant money and we have to use it or lose it.”
Liquor Store business
The Liquor Store recorded a loss of $1,221 for April. Revenues for the month, which include only off-sale since the Liquor Store has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, totaled $12,228.
"That was not enough to cover all regular expenses," Pelland said. "We're averaging about $500 per day."
When restrictions are slightly eased beginning June 1, Pelland said there will be outdoor seating available to accommodate government guidelines. Hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
"We just have to keep it open and going, until we can open completely," Pelland said. "We won't be able to open at capacity, so we're not going to change our hours and will only have the manager employed. We're doing what we can within the limitation we have."