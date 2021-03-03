Prior to his last meeting, International Falls city councilors and others gathered Monday afternoon for a reception recognizing the seven years Ken Anderson served has served as city administrator.
Monday's meeting marked his last and was among his last work days, as he officially retires from the position April 3.
Later, during the meeting Mayor Harley Droba presented Anderson with a certificate of appreciation, recognizing his outstanding public service to the citizens and the city.
Anderson thanked the council and staff for making his seven years in the job and in the community enjoyable.
"I hope we made difference in the community," he said. "I am excited for the community and the process moving forward. I wish everybody the best."
City Attorney Steve Shermoen said Anderson had been a phenomenal help to him in handling blight and other issues in the city.
"The city is a much better place because of his help and assistance," Shermoen said. "I will miss you greatly and wish you the best in your future endeavors."
In related business, the council agreed to seek proposals from firms for assistance in the search for an administrator candidate.
Councilors said they would discuss in committee any changes to the position and what they feel is important in the successful candidate.
Councilor Leon Ditsch urged the council to keep moving forward promptly with the candidate search, warning them not to drag their feet.
Meanwhile, the council agreed to pay Deputy City Administrator Betty Bergstrom the salary of the administrator while she serves in that capacity until a new city administrator is hired.
Blight help
Audience member Casey Maruk offered his help in the city's fight on blight, noting he has resources and connections.
"Anyone in the community who has something in their yard - wood, bricks, tires, computers - I will haul away for free," he said, later noting an issue with a license.
The council encouraged city property owners to connect directly with him for help.
Maruk said he's lived here for 21 years and blight issues have been ongoing.
Councilors said they appreciated Maruk's help to correct blight issues, with Droba suggesting the city's Fire Marshal Jared Baldwin could serve as a connection between Maruk and residents.
Maruk said he would kick-off his assistance with a free car wash March 28 at Koerter's Fuel, 1601 Second Ave.
In related business, the council approved an order for corrective action at what's been deemed a hazardous house at 1717 First Ave. West. Carrying out the order is at the discretion of staff.
During reports, Shermoen told the council the fire marshal position is "making my life easier moving forward and helping us clean up the city more quickly."
He congratulated the city on the decision to create the job, and said that Baldwin is handling details that other positions cannot.
Ditsch cautioned the council on managing too closely the fire marshal position, adding that the position reports to a supervisor for direction.
The council also Monday approved a 1-year labor agreement with Local 49, representing Public Works Department employees and two clerical staff in the Administration Office.
The agreement calls for a 2.5-percent increase in 2021, with adjustments to two staff for pay equity compliance. Councilor Mike Holden said once details are known on the amount of local government aid the city expects from the state and the pandemic has begun to quiet, negotiators will return to 3-year labor agreements as in the past.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Approved agreements with Northland Securities Inc. for financial planning on the tax abatement request for a proposed Cobblestone Hotel, Highway 53.
- Approved a license application from Espresso Lane, LLC doing business as The Library. Droba, who owns the businesses, abstained.
- Heard from Councilor Joe Krause that the local housing collaborative is compiling a list of buildable, shovel-ready vacant lots with utilities that can be sold for housing. Baldwin said he is working to list vacant houses and storage containers in the city. Krause noted that the region had a 69.8 percent self response rate in the U.S. Census, leading the nation.
- Reappoint to the cemetery board Krause and Councilor Walt Buller for one-year terms.