The International Falls City Council Monday agreed to issue $3.5 million in tax exempt bonds to assist Northland Counseling Center with renovating an existing building.
The action to issue the bonds followed a public hearing, at which no comment was heard.
The project involves the former United HealthCare building on Valley Pine Circle.
The council also approved a salary and benefit package for newly appointed Police Chief Michael Kostiuk, effective July 6.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen told the council that Kostiuk would be paid a couple thousand dollars more as chief than he has been as captain. The chief’s salary would be phased in, reaching 100 percent of the full amount of $92,445 at one year. The full salary is the same amount paid to Chief Rich Mastin, and Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, noted Shermoen.
The council authorized its engineering firm to conduct a cost analysis and design to re-locate the sanitary sewer main at Greentech Manufacturing Inc. to allow for building expansion.
Ryan Home, Greentech Manufacturing, was present to explain plans he and co-owner Cody
Holmestad have for expansion of the current Greentech building, of which the council expressed its appreciation.
The council authorized hiring a human resources/safety director position in the Administration Department. The position is in lieu of a deputy administrator. The hire would not add a position. The deputy administrator position, previously held by now city Administrator Betty Bergstrom, would stay vacant.
The council also authorized increasing the ambulance “treat-no-transport” rate from $200 to $650 for Basic Life Support and $750 for Advanced Life Support.
Other business
Reviewed the Fourth of July festivities, noting that “front line workers” will be the parade marshals, and will be invited to walk in the parade.
Agreed to co-sponsor the 10th Koochiching Labor Assembly Labor Day picnic on Sept. 6, and approved closure of Third Street and use of Smokey Bear Park, as requested by Mark Thorpe.
Approved use of City/IFEDA property near VNP Headquarters Building to rent electric bikes — Voyageurs E-Bike Rentals and Tours, Dan Olson
Heard from audience member Casey Maruk, who said he grew up here and now lives outside Alexandria. He questioned city staff purchasing gas for city vehicles at corporate owned gas stations. Using profanity, Maruk challenged the council to support local businesses.
Droba, later in the meeting, said gas is purchased at all local stations, regardless of their ownership.
“No business is off limits,” he said. “All businesses in International Falls are local.”
He noted that all businesses in the community, no matter who or by what they are owned by, pay salaries to local people and pay local property taxes.
Councilor Walt Buller said the community ought to be inviting and welcoming to all businesses who want to locate here, as that’s how the community can grow and hire people.
The council next meets at 5 p.m. Monday for a public hearing and special meeting to consider a development plan and tax Increment financing district No. 1-4.